iPhone: the real cost inside

The 8GB Apple iPhone costs just $265.83 (£133) to put together, giving Apple a margin of over 55 per cent on its $599 (£300) retail price.

Research firm iSuppli has taken apart the iPhone to carry out a teardown analysis of its costs and components. iSuppli established that the 8GB iPhone's Bill-of-Materials and manufacturing costs were around the $265 (£133) mark - pretty much as it had anticipated back in January.

Several iPhone teardowns to identify components have already been reported, but iSuppli has broken down the Bill-of-Materials elements of major components to establish the costs.

Some of the key component costs, according iSuppli are: