3 makes mobile broadband cheaper

3 UK mobile customers will be able to enjoy high-speed mobile broadband surfing on its new high-speed HSDPA service from September, with a range of competitive data charges now confirmed.

As first reported by Tech.co.uk last week, 3 UK will be rolling out its "3Turbo" HSDPA network from 4 September, promising mobile users data download speeds of up to 2.8Mbps.

3 is launching a mobile broadband USB modem for laptop users, and a new set of data tariffs:

Broadband Lite allows up to 1GB of data usage for £10 a month

Broadband Plus allows up to 3GB of data usage for £15 a month

Broadband Max allows up to 7GB of data usage for £25 a month

Prices for 3's 3G HSDPA-enabled USB modem range from free to £99, depending on the data tariff users choose and the length of contract customers commit to. Existing 3 customers are being offered a cheaper deal on the USB modem than new customers.

3 has confirmed to Tech.co.uk that its new Broadband data tariffs will be available as add-ons for existing 3 customers who want to use the mobile internet on their handsets or use their phones as 3G HSDPA modems.