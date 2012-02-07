Microsoft set to sell $899 Nokia Lumia 800 bundle

Microsoft plans to launch the Nokia Lumia 800 smartphone (read our Nokia Lumia 800 review) on Valentines Day in a special bundle costing $899, according to reports.

The Verge reckons the pack will include the unlocked Windows Phone-running handset, a Nokia Play 360 wireless speaker, an in-ear Bluetooth headset and a Purity HD Stereo headset.

Microsoft first announced that the Lumia 800 would be heading to the United States as an unlocked device at CES 2012, although there are no present plans to release it outside of the bundle.

Albeit extremely pricey, this seems to present an opportunity for Valentine's Day shoppers to get a super-exclusive handset through Microsoft's retail stores.

Nokia il-Lumia-nating the US

Instead of launching the Lumia 800 in the US, Nokia focused on announcing the larger 4.3-inch, 4G-enabled Lumia 900 device at CES 2012.

That device is scheduled to launch exclusively on the AT&T network on March 18th, while a white version of the Nokia Lumia 800 has also been confirmed.

Via: The Verge