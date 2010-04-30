LG to supply 5MP cameras for iPhone HD?

While this might be as reliable as hearing it from a bloke down the pub, rumours are appearing that Apple's new iPhone will be packing a 5MP camera.

LG is apparently the company to supply the sensors, according to Asian title The Chosun, with the company already producing the dedicated cameras.

Mass production will being in the second half of this year - which makes us wonder about the validity of the story, given Apple is likely to begin shipping the new iPhone early in July.

Too little, too late?

This would give the manufacturers very little time to build and supply the cameras to iPhone manufacture.

However, the rumours of an improved camera for the new iPhone are pretty strong - the Gizmodo teardown of the new device didn't manage to uncover the sensor's capabilities, but showed the new unit has a flash.

With less than two months until the likely unveiling of the new device from Jobs, the speculation is only going to increase day by day - but thanks to the Gizmodo unveiling, it seems 'One more thing' will be a lot less of a shock this time.

