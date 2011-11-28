LG announces Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade line-up

LG has announced the full range of its smartphones that will get the tasty Ice Cream Sandwich update in 2012 alongside the LG Optimus 2X.

It's basically just high-end smartphones that were launched this year, so we'll see Android 4.0 land on the LG Optimus Black, LG Optimus 3D and, in the US, the LG Optimus LTE.

The company already announced that the LG Optimus 2X will be seeing Ice Cream Sandwich hit its innards when it was forced to clear up rumours to the contrary.

More to come?

Owners of LG's other handsets, don't despair. The company is still deliberating over other handsets in its range:

"We are also continuing to evaluate the ICS OS to determine whether it is compatible with the functionality, features and performance of other LG smartphones to make the ICS OS available on as many LG smartphones as possible."

LG promises more detailed information about the timing of the ICS update in December 2011, so stay tuned for more.