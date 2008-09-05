Trending
LG and Prada team up for second touch-sensitive phone

Slidey-out keyboard means it's not like an iPhone at all, really

Fed up with skeletal Size Zero mobile phones prancing about on catwalks? The new Prada fashion phone from LG should be more reflective of real-life figures, with a waistline that has swollen from its svelte original 12mm to a lardy 17mm, according to Boy Genius Report.

The cause of all this bulk? A slide-out Qwerty keyboard that all but admits the 3-inch 240 x 400 resolution touchscreen isn't really up to proper typing.

Full fat features

The Prada phone has grown up more than just a couple of dress sizes, though. It's now home to a Infineon MP-EH + M180 chipset, dual-band HSDPA, Wi-Fi and a motion sensor (though not an actual GPS receiver).

As befits a phone that's largely about image, the on-board camera also receives an upgrade, from a paltry 2MP in the first handset to a rather smart 5MP snapper.

Expect an imminent official announcement at a price that compares favourably with Apple's strokeable touch phone.

