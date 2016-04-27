Leaked Pokemon Go footage reveals how you'll catch Pikachu in the wild

Nine minutes of leaked gameplay footage has revealed more about how the upcoming augmented reality game Pokémon Go will work.

Pokémon Go, which is being developed by Niantic Labs, will let us catch monsters in the wild using our smartphones and fulfil our destinies as Pokémon masters.

The first English language footage of the app has now leaked from the Australian beta showing exactly how it's all going to work, including how the game will start.

It shows the process of setting up your avatar where you can choose your facial features, hairstyle, gender, clothing and more.

Unlike traditional Pokémon games you won't be given a starter monster – you'll have to head out and catch your first one instead - while the app uses your location with certain Pokémon types geolocked to specific locations.

On its way

Catching Pokémon looks relatively simple with the player throwing virtual Poké Balls at the Pokémon with the augmented reality technology, which uses the rear camera on your phone.

The footage shows us how it will look when we move around, how to evolve Pokémon, and how the Pokédex will work.

The footage of a Polygon being augmented over a sidewalk looks a bit clunky, but remember we're just looking at the beta. It's currently running in Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Nintendo hasn't announced a release date for Pokémon Go. but you can watch the full nine minutes of Pokémon Go footage below.