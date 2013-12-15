Last iOS 7.1 beta release hints at iOS in the Car feature

New features for iPhone-toting drivers on the way?

The latest version iOS 7.1 Beta offers the biggest hint yet that Apple is preparing to roll out the anticipated iOS in the Car feature early next year.

Seeded to developers this weekend, the second beta for iOS 7.1, brings the option for users to turn on a 'Car Display' in the Restrictions panel of the Settings menu.

The iOS in the Car feature, according to reports, would allow iOS device owners to connect their device to the car's central console, in order to make use of the Maps, Messaging and Music.

The iOS interface would also appear on the car's built-in display, on compatible cars.

iPhone you can drive my car

The iOS 7.1 beta also features several other references to iOS in the Car, according to developers familiar with the update.

Other changes within the new beta release include more prominent positioning for Touch ID and Password settings, while the Command Centre now has a bounce animation.

There's no word yet on when Apple will roll out iOS 7.1 to users, but early 2014 would seem a safe bet.

Via 9to5Mac