July sales figures show iPhone fourth in Japan

Avid observers of the Japanese tech scene will be keen to know if Apple's iPhone managed to maintain its healthy early sales there through the honeymoon period.

According to a major market researcher, the answer is a definitive 'yes' after the US handset came in fourth in the Japanese phone-sales chart at the end of July.

Shortage no problem

In spite of shortages immediately after the launch weekend, the two iPhone models were headed only by three new handsets from market-leading network NTT DoCoMo.

In percentage terms, the pair garnered four per cent between them, which is unheard of for an imported phone and compares well with the six per cent won by the front-running P906i from Panasonic.