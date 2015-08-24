iPhone 6S is getting a vastly better camera, 'confirms' report

Apple has put a big focus on the camera inside the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus with a lot of the marketing referencing how good it is – but there's still work to do.

A source who claims to be working on the phone has suggested Apple will be upping the 8MP sensor in last year's phones to a 12MP sensor in the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Business Insider spoke to the source, from the supply chain, who claims there will also be five elements – the small plastic lens inside - within the camera. There were previously five on the iPhone 6, but all are upgraded this time around to cope with the new sensor.

Playing catch up

Apple's iPhone series has been playing catch up in the megapixel game – other manufacturers have had much more impressive sounding specs on their cameras, but not far better picture quality so far.

Sony has had a 20.7MP camera on all its phones for the last two years whilst the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge both have a 16MP rear facing shooter.

Other rumours for the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus hint toward the introduction of Force Touch technology within the display as well as the new A9 processor making an appearance.