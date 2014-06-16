iPhone 6 mockups show two new screen sizes again

We've already see a variety of images claiming to show off the iPhone 6, and now more photos have appeared revealing not one, but two models.

Several rumours have already suggested that Apple will launch two sizes of the iPhone 6 later this year, and the 4.7 and 5.5-inch options (probably) leaked by Sonny Dickson on his site and Twitter feed fall in line with those reports.

There's not a whole lot of information to accompany the volley of images, with the two Twitter posts simply saying "Hello! #iPhone6" while the website starts that the unit in his hand is a "mock up" - so these may well be nothing more than an artist's impression.

The 4.7 and 5.5-inch iPhone 6? (credit: Sonny Dickson)

Go compare

What Sonny Dickson has done is put his claimed iPhone 6 model (we assume around 4.7-inches in screen size) up against a range of previous iPhones, an iPod Touch, the Samsung Galaxy S5 and HTC One M8.

If the mockup is a proper representation of the actual iPhone 6 - he did leak what turned out to be correct shots of the iPhone 5S - then Apple's upcoming smartphone will look more like the iPod range with a rounder, slimmer build.

It's pretty thin (credit: Sonny Dickson)

It'll be smaller than the S5 and One M8, unsurprisingly thanks to the smaller display, while also being considerable thinner than the 7.6mm iPhone 5S.

Of course the "mockup" tag attached to these images means we're not totally convinced on their accuracy, and we'll have to wait until September for the iPhone 6 launch to know for sure.