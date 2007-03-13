Yahoo best internet experience on a phone

Yahoo offers the best internet experience on a mobile phone, according to new research released yesterday. The internet search engine mastermind beat fierce competition from Google , Napster , YouTube and MySpace in the Strategy Analytics survey.

Participants in the test were given tasks to carry out on both a laptop and a wireless device. Yahoo scored a little under 80 points (out of 100) for use on a mobile device. It drew equal with Google and MySpace for use on a laptop.

David Kerr, VP of analysts Global Wireless Practice, said, "Many users, especially among digital enthusiasts, show a preference for web search, web mail and web 2.0, user-generated content and social networking content over branded content.

"However ease of access and discoverability of content on mobile handsets continue to be a huge pain point which is directly limiting content consumption."

Earlier this month, Yahoo announced it was bringing its Go 2.0 service - enabling access to Yahoo services on a mobile phone - to Windows Mobile devices.