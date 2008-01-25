Tune into YouTube on your mobile

YouTube for Mobile is available on any 3G-enabled handset that supports video streaming

YouTube has long been available for Apple iPhone users but now there's a version for other mobile phones too.

YouTube for Mobile can be used on any mobile phone that supports video streaming and has 3G connectivity. That covers around 100 million devices worldwide, YouTube says.

As well as enabling you to watch millions of online videos, YouTube for Mobiles also lets you customise your access to them - from your account login to favourites, videos and channels. You can even upload videos directly from your mobile, Macworld says. Great news for happy slappers then.

There's also a new Java version of YouTube for Mobile that can be downloaded free on a limited number of J2ME MIDP2 mobile phones with streaming video capabilities. Compatible handsets include the Sony Ericsson K800i, Sony Ericsson W880i, Nokia E65, Nokia N95, Nokia N73, Nokia 6110 navigator and the Nokia 6120 classic.