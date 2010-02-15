Trending
Intel and Nokia merge Moblin and Maemo to form MeeGo

New OS goes up against Android

Intel and Nokia are merging their Moblin and Maemo software platforms.

The announcement, made at a specially arranged Mobile World Congress press event, will create a unified and completely open source Linux-based platform that will "run on multiple hardware platforms across a wide range of computing devices...and significantly increase opportunities for developers".

Called MeeGo, the open software platform "will accelerate industry innovation and time-to-market for a wealth of new Internet-based applications and services and exciting user experiences."

MeeGo-based devices from Nokia and other manufacturers are expected to launch with a UK release date in the second half this year.

Far from being a competitor, Nokia insisted MeeGo will "coexist and complement" Symbian during the press conference.


"Our vision for seamlessly communicating between computing devices from the home, auto, office or your pocket is taking a big step forward today with the introduction of MeeGo," said Intel President and CEO Paul Otellini.

"This is a foundational step in our evolving relationship with Nokia. The merging of these two important assets into an open source platform is critical toward providing a terrific experience across a variety of devices and gaining crossindustry support."

