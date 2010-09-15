In pictures: HTC Desire HD

The HTC Desire HD has finally been announced, and TechRadar was on hand to grab and handset to thoroughly photograph for your delectation.

It's essentially the HTC HD2 and the HTC Evo rolled into one, with the large screen, next gen Android (2.2) and upgraded Sense UI making it a very attractive proposition indeed.

HTC is putting a lot of marketing spend behind the HTC Desire HD, so expect to see it thrust into your eyeballs on a regular basis.

Is it built for media, music or web browsing? Or is it just to make text messaging on a tablet device that much easier? Have a nose through our gallery to make up your own mind: