Huawei's next flagship could be a porcelain-skinned Ascend P8

Doesn't look much like porcelain to us

Huawei is reportedly working on a brand new flagship called - you guessed it - the Ascend P8.

As a follow-up to the Huawei Ascend P7 it's said to be quite an improvement, with a bigger, 5.2-inch display, an improved 1080p resolution, and possibly even an octa-core chip, Chinese site My Drivers reports.

The chip is HiSilicon's 16nm Kirin 930, which is rumored to be an octa-core SoC.

On top of that the Huawei Ascend P8 will reportedly have a "porcelain texture" - whatever the heck that means.

Back in the US

The Ascend P7 never made it stateside, but with brand recognition for Huawei increasing globally every year the Ascend P8 could well venture where the P7 didn't.

Then again, Huawei has to actually announce it first, so don't hold your breath for that to happen any time soon.

Via Slashgear