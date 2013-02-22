Trending

Huawei exec: Full HD screens below 5-inches are pointless

720p is all you need

Huawei exec confirms full HD is not the way forward for Ascend P2
1080p? Don't be silly.

The Huawei Ascend P2 won't be sporting the full HD display which has previously been reported, with the mid-range handset having to make do with a 720p offering.

Official word came via Huawei's Mobile Division head Richard Yu, who took to Sina Weibo (China's version of Twitter) to confirm the Ascend P2 will feature a 4.7-inch, 720p screen.

Yu added that a 1080p display under 5 inches in size would be pointless, as the human eye wouldn't be able to distinguish the difference between that an a 720p offering - take that HTC One.

On its way

Other rumours suggest the Huawei Ascend P2 will run a 1.5Ghz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, Android Jelly Bean and pack a 13MP camera and sizable 3,000mAh battery.

If the Ascend P2 does become reality it will slide in below the flagship Huawei Ascend D2 which sports a 5-inch, full HD IPS+ display.

We expect to see the Huawei Ascend P2 at MWC 2013 next week, so keep a look out for our hands on review.

