Huawei Ascend W1 release date could be September 25

Are you ready to say hello to Huawei's Windows Phone 8 devices?

The Huawei Ascend W1 may get unveiled next week as the Chinese firm looks to launch its range of Windows Phone 8 devices.

According to Chinese site winp, Huawei will launch the Ascend W1 in a range of four colours (black, white, blue, pink) on September 25 with a different design to the likes of the Ascend P1 and Ascend P1 S.

Although no specifications were leaked alongside this information, the Huawei Ascend W1 will apparently be available from either November or December in Europe, China and the US.

Fab Four

Huawei is one of four manufacturers given the green light by Microsoft to produce the first wave of Windows Phone 8 devices, and looks set to be the last to announce its handsets.

We've already seen the Samsung Ativ S, Nokia Lumia 920 and Lumia 820, and HTC has a press conference scheduled for Wednesday in New York, where it's expect to unveil its Windows Phone 8 offerings.

We've contact Huawei to find out more information and we'll update this article once we hear back.

From winp.cn via WMPoweruser