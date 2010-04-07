HTC's phone success is bringing company profits

HTC has announced a huge profit for the first quarter of 2010, riding the wave of its critically acclaimed smartphones to report a net profit of just over 5.03 billion Taiwan dollars (c£103 million).

Considering the massive global impact of the HD2 and of course the UK's current hottest phones the Desire and Legend, HTC's promising start to the year still surpassed expectations, although the company did dip slightly from the last quarter of 2009.

White label to hero

HTC has gone from a respected but low key phone manufacturer making Windows Mobile handsets to be branded up by other companies (like the O2 XDA range) to one of the most exciting mobile brands on the planet.

Although it is still making goods for others – like the Google Nexus One for example – it is phones like the HTC HD2, perhaps the finest current Windows Phone, and the Android-toting Hero, Desire and Legend that have catapulted the company to a whole new plane.

HTC believes that it is 'successful branding strategies' that have helped them ride the wave, and it seems likely that if sales of the HTC Desire match the amount of interest being shown in the UK, it will continue its current upward trajectory.