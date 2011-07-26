HTC Omega details leaked

Supposed specifications for a handset dubbed the HTC Omega have been published, suggesting that this could be HTC's first Windows Phone 7 Mango device set for release this autumn.

Rumours suggest that it will have a 3.8-inch screen and may be a mid-ranged Mango-based follow-up to the HTC 7 Mozart from the company's first batch of Windows phones.

According to the leak, the Omega will include a 1.5 GHz single-core processor, 512MB of RAM, 16GB of storage and an 8MP camera with 720p HD video recording.

Alpha and omega

If this phone hits the shelves, you are also likely to also get the usual connectivity options of Bluetooth, 3G, Wi-Fi and GPS included for all your navigational needs.

The leaked specs mention that there will be no expandable storage via microSD which is not uncommon for a device with 16GB of storage included and is perfectly normal for a Windows Phone handset.

Images of the supposed HTC Omega have yet to materialise, and the source of the spec - a blog called Gadgetian - is completely unknown to us, so we're not exactly convinced by the legitimacy of the information.

But the TechRadar rumour meter does concede that it's possible that the HTC Omega exists; we'll find out in autumn for sure.

From IntoMobile via Gadgetian