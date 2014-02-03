HTC M8 said to be skipping MWC for a late March arrival

We've already heard rumblings of a late March release for the HTC M8, and that's just been reinforced by a reliable tipster.

Evleaks, a source who tends to be on the money, said that we can expect the highly anticipated HTC One successor to arrive post-MWC 2014 but before April. "Starting to look like a late Match, NYC launch for HTC M8," he tweeted.

So what can we expect from the new phone when it touches down? A recent leak hints that this could be the first HTC handset to move its navigation buttons on to the screen.

Other rumours suggest we can also expect a 5-inch 1080p display along with a 2.26GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and possibly 3GB of RAM.

