HTC looking to buy own mobile OS

HTC has confirmed it's looking into the possibility of buying its own mobile OS to help differentiate itself in the market.

According to the Economic Observer of China, HTC's Cher Wang said the company is taking its time when looking at alternatives to the Android and Windows Phone operating systems it currently uses as it seeks to offer something different in a saturated smartphone market:

"We have given it thought and we have discussed it internally, but we will not do it on impulse," said Wang.

"We can use any OS we want. We are able to make things different from our rivals on the second or third layer of a platform. Our strength lies in understanding an OS, but it does not mean that we have to produce an OS."

Making Sense

The 'layers' referred to here are likely to mean user interface on top - HTC's Sense is very different to that offered by Samsung's TouchWiz or the stock Android UI other phones run.

With HP seemingly giving up on webOS (the operating system it acquired from Palm) it seems a perfect fit for the Taiwanese firm to skin to within an inch of its life.

This could be a reaction to the impending litigation aimed at Android and HTC - if the company has to pay a high royalty fee to use the operating system, it makes much sense to have its own to develop and work with.

Via The Next Web and Focus Taiwan