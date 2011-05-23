HTC Holiday outed with 4.5-inch screen

We're all going on a HTC Holiday, no more Apple for a week or two

Details of an upcoming handset codenamed the HTC Holiday have surfaced online, with rumours of a enormous 4.5-inch screen complete with qHD resolution.

Other juicy specification speculations include a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 1GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera, 1.3-megapixel front-mounted camera and Android Gingerbread.

If all that's true, the Holiday had better come with a super-powerful battery too, or it won't be much good to anyone.

Holiday, celebrate

The specs come courtesy of renowned HTC-leaker 911Sniper, while PocketNow has dug up a photo of a fairly standard-looking HTC Android handset that may or may not be the HTC Holiday.

While the HTC Holiday seems headed to US network AT&T, we'd be very surprised and, frankly, a bit hurt if a variant doesn't make a sojourn over to our fair shores.

The AT&T branding suggests a spot of LTE/4G connectivity action, although that won't do us Brits much good at present.

As the old adage goes, a change is as good as a holiday; in the phone world, it looks as though a Holiday could be a very exciting change indeed.

From 911Sniper via Phone Arena