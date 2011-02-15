HTC Desire S, HTC Wildfire S and HTC ChaCha coming to Vodafone

HTC's new Desire S (HTC Desire 2), HTC ChaCha and HTC Wildfire S have all been shown off at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week, with a number of networks announcing they will be stocking the devices.

Now Vodafone has also announced that the three new HTC handsets will soon be available on its network in the UK.

Smarter smartphones



All of HTC's new handsets are also to be made available via Three in the UK and Orange.

The new HTC Desire S features a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM8255 processor first seen in the HTC Desire HD, along with a WVGA (800×480) LCD panel, a front facing camera (VGA) for video chatting and a 5MP camera all based around Android's Gingerbread OS.

The HTC ChaCha is a QWERTY portrait phone with a 2.6-inch capacitive touchscreen featuring HVGA (480×320) resolution.

Finally, the HTC Wildfire S is a budget phone with some pretty impressive tech (for the pricing) including a 3.2-inch HVGA screen.

We will hope to get you prices and UK release dates for each of the phones – just as soon as Vodafone and the rest of the networks give us word.