HTC Desire Android 2.3 update to land in July

This whole saga has put us right off gingerbread

UPDATE: How to update your HTC Desire to Android 2.3

HTC has announced that its long-awaited Android 2.3 Gingerbread update for the HTC Desire will be rolled out by the end of July.

The company once again took to its Facebook page to announce that testing on the update has gone well and reveal the new deadline.

"We have more news about our build of Gingerbread for Desire. Our testing has gone well so we will begin rolling out the update by the end of July," the update reads.

A chequered past

The tale of the Gingerbread update for the original HTC Desire has been fraught with twists and turns.

In February of this year, there was dancing in the streets as HTC announced that the aging HTC Desire would get the Android 2.3 upgrade, along with the Desire HD, Desire Z and Incredible S, saying that the update would roll out in Q2 (April-June).

Three got a bit angsty when it seemed as though the update had been delayed, and just days later HTC shocked us all by announcing that the software update was no longer possible. Three got a bit annoyed about that too.

The very next day, we were all shocked again as HTC changed its mind, saying that it would bring the update out after all, dropping a few apps along the way to make it possible.

With July already well underway, it won't be long before we can finally put the whole sorry HTC Desire Android 2.3 mess behind us.