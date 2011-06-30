HTC Desire Android 2.3 update enters testing phase

UPDATE: How to update your HTC Desire to Android 2.3

HTC has announced that its long-awaited Gingerbread update for the HTC Desire has entered internal testing.

The update will provide the HTC Desire with a slightly stripped-down version of the software, with some apps having to be abandoned to free up memory required by the Gingerbread update.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Desire owners; HTC had originally promised the update, then decided it couldn't deliver it and then changed its mind again a day later, saying that it would be bringing the update out after all.

Gingerbone of contention

The latest update from the company reads: "Hi all - We're excited to share that we are testing our build of Gingerbread for HTC Desire and will start doing quality assurance for it this week.

"When we have an update on availability we'll post another announcement. Thanks for your patience."

Unfortunately there's no official ETA on the actual software release date yet; but if the software is already in the testing phase we hope it won't be too much longer.