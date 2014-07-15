Google search isn't a default option on some Lumia phones

Microsoft is preventing some Windows Phone users from accessing Google as the default search engine in Internet Explorer.

Owners of new, unlocked Nokia Lumia 930 and Lumia 630 handsets shipping with Windows Phone 8.1 are apparently unable to switch from Bing to Google within the Internet Explorer app.

Previously, The Verge reports, WP users were able to choose default search engines in IE, but the Lumia 930 and 630 are the first to ship since the Microsoft-acquisition was finalised.

That would give credence to the suggestion it's a deliberate move from Microsoft rather than an oversight.

Clarity

According to the report, other devices that have been updated to Windows Phone 8.1 this week are not experiencing the same issues and can still select Google as a search client within Internet Explorer.

Some European unlocked Lumia 930 and Lumia 630 handsets still have the option enabled, adding an extra layer of mystery to the proceedings.

Until Microsoft clarifies, no-one can be sure. TechRadar asked the folks in Redmond what gives and will update this article should we hear back.