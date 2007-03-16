Trending
 

Google confirms Google phone

By Mobile phones  

Now everyone's speculating about what it'll do

null

Google Spain and Portugal boss Isabel Aguilera has confirmed that the company is working on a mobile phone. According to Noticias.com , Aguilera said: "Some of the time the engineers are dedicated to developing a mobile phone."

Speculation has been mounting as to whether Google, the internet search engine and online media powerhouse, was planning a move in to portable communications.

One rumour speculated that the phone would be similar to a BlackBerry handset, supporting Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls.

Venture capitalist Simeon Simeonov of Polaris Venture Partners said in his blog that the phone - codenamed 'Switch' - had over 100 engineers working on it, and would be built by Samsung.

However, yet another rumour suggested Google would partner with Orange, with the phone being built by HTC . The Observer reported that Orange met with Google in 2006 to discuss a joint venture.

Exactly what a Google phone would entail is unknown. But with Google's expertise in internet searching and media delivery, The Observer believes such a phone would be tailored towards the individual and his or her search needs.

Google already works with Samsung, enabling its mobiles to use Google's most popular software: Google Search, Maps and Gmail .

See more Mobile phones news