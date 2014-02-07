Galaxy S3 among 10 Samsung devices that may get Android 4.4 at some point

Samsung device owners learned long ago that holding one's breath while awaiting an Android update would almost certainly result in their permanent demise.

However a lifeline in the form of Android 4.4 KitKat may be on the way for those rocking gadgets like the Galaxy S3, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Note 8.0, Galaxy Note 2 and Galaxy Mega.

Those handsets, as well as the Galaxy S4 Zoom, Galaxy Tab 3 7.0, Galaxy S4 Active are on a list of 10 Samsung devices in line for KitKat, according to a purported update roadmap obtained by Phandroid.

The remaining two devices, the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy Note 3 have already started to receive Android 4.4 roll-outs in the odd territory here and there.

But when?

Although the site claimed to have procured details on which legacy devices will eventually receive the latest version of the operating system, there was no word on when and where that might happen.

So although that's good news for S3 and S4 Active owners, it's not really time to party just yet. As you were, Samsung fans, as you were.