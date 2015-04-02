Force Touch rumoured for the iPhone 6S Plus

Force Touch, a new technology that differentiates between levels of pressure on a display, will make its debut on the Apple Watch but a new rumour suggests it'll also be coming to the iPhone in the future.

According to industry sources speaking to UDN, Force Touch technology will debut on the iPhone 6S Plus but there is no news of the technology featuring on the iPhone 6S.

Those sources also claim the sensor is going to cost 2.5 times as much as it does for the Apple Watch considering the size of the display.

Destined for the big screen?

If the feature debuts on the iPhone 6S Plus and not the standard iPhone it'll be one of the few features set the phablet device will have over its smaller brother.

It could be a bring draw for some as well, especially if it adds in some real key functionality like we are expecting it to.

Previously we heard a rumour of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus getting the feature as well as a suggestion the camera will be getting a downgrade next time around.