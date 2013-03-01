Flexible phones? Not for three years, says Gorilla Glass maker

Corning, the company that makes Gorilla Glass, doesn't think that phone makers will be able to take advantage of flexible screens for at least three more years.

Gorilla Glass is a robust screen material already found in handsets ranging from iPhones to the Samsung Galaxy S3 and beyond.

Not content with strength, Corning has also gone after bend-ability with its latest iteration, known as Willow, which is a glass that can be bent and rolled up like newspaper.

Flexiglass

But therein lies the problem, according to Corning president James Clappin.

"People are not accustomed to glass you roll up, " he said in an interview with Bloomberg. "The ability of people to take it and use it to make a product is limited."

That doesn't mean a three-year wait before we see any Willow-toting products; rather that some simple gadgets may start using it (solar panels, for example) before it makes its way to the complex computational beast you keep in your pocket.