First Windows Phone 7 device to be called LG Panther?

We're all excited about the launch of the new Windows Phone 7 Series - but we're slightly perturbed about what could be the flagship device.

According to LG, its first Windows Phone 7 device is going to be called the - wait for it - the LG Panther.

Well, this 'news' is pretty tenuous, seeing as it comes from UK site Best Mobile Contracts with no reference to where the name came from - but still, it kind of fits with LG's ethos of ker-azy naming.

Since LG showed the first Windows Phone 7 device off to the world, it's been an odd situation of knowing the phone but not having a codename.

But the hardware itself is pretty natty, with a slide out QWERTY keyboard, 5MP camera with flash and large touchscreen.

We're hoping to hear more about WP7 later this month, and more rumours should start leaking out from September as manufacturers start gearing up for a Christmas launch.

