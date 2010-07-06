Find out how much your old mobile is worth with TechRadar

Get the price for your old phone, so you can save on a new one

TechRadar is launching new features that will help its users sell their old mobile phone for the best possible price.

Its tie-up, with phone recycling comparison site, SellMyMobile.com, enables readers to compare the various prices offered for their old mobile from a variety of phone recyclers, then sell their phones for the best price.

Prices are sourced from all the major phone recycling sites, and are constantly updated so readers can maximise the value of their old phone.

We'll be rolling out a range of tools over the next few weeks, but you can get a good idea of what your old phone is worth right now.

For example, the 8 GB iPhone 3G is worth around £170, the 3GS £230 and the Nokia N95 £96.