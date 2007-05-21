Trending
Everest man makes record-breaking mobile call

British climber Rod Baber has set the record for the highest mobile phone call ever, with a call from the top of Mount Everest.

Mr Baber made two record-breaking calls from the summit of Everest yesterday with a Motorola MOTORIZR Z8 , provided by expedition sponsor Motorola . The first was to a voice mail account to record the event, and the second was to his wife and children. He also sent a text message, setting another high altitude communications record.

The calls were made from the north ridge of Mount Everest. This has theoretically been in mobile phone range since a mobile base station was erected on the Chinese side of the mountain.

The record-breaking calls were made at an altitude of 8,848 metres, in -30 degree temperatures.

Mr Baber left the UK on his expedition to the Himalayas at the end of March , and has been acclimatising at high altitude in the Himalayas since mid-April. His final ascent on Mount Everest began on 15.

