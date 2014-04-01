Do these pictures reveal the super-slim iPhone 6?

Some new pictures of what could be the iPhone 6 have been posted online, as another source claims that the 5.5-inch version could be delayed beyond September.

The new pictures, posted on Weibo, allegedly come from a source within Apple manufacturer Foxconn and show what looks like the back of a thinner iPhone.

It's interesting to see that the camera lens is protruding as that chimes with an earlier rumour, however we also heard at the time that Apple may have it flush by the time the phone actually launches.

There's that protruding camera lens (credit: Weibo)

As these new pictures surface, a report from Reuters says that production of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 will start in May but that the rumoured 5.5-inch model is facing manufacturing difficulties - and that mass production is now expected to kick off "several months" after the 4.7-inch handset.

Numbers game

There's been endless chat about a larger iPhone landing at the same time as the 4.7-incher, but recently one person familiar with the going-ons at Apple's supply chain said that we'd most likely see the phablet arrive later than its smaller sibling - could these alleged manufacturing problems the reason?

Then let's not forget that other report that Apple's bigger handset will actually stretch to 5.7 inches.

In sum, most of the dimensions are anyone's guess right now, but if these latest photos are to be believed, we can at least bank on it being slimmer. And that's definitely good news, right?