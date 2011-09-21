Details on LG's Nexus Prime rival emerge

More detail has emerged on the forthcoming flagship LG LU6200 – the Android Ice Cream Sandwich phone that will be competing with the likes of the rumoured Google Nexus Prime from Samsung.

LG are keen to put a troubled time in smartphones behind them, and they will hope that the LU6200 can be the handset that gets them back among the big guns, although it will no doubt have a snappier moniker by then.

LG has put up a page in Korean with the full specs and we now know that it will sport a whopping 4.5 inch 1280x720 HD screen with IPS screen panel technology - the same seen in the iPhone 4's Retina Display.

Gig of RAM

Under the hood, the LG handset will boast a 1.5Ghz dual-core processor, an impressive 1840mAh battery and an Galaxy S2-matching 1GB of RAM.

Internal storage is set at 4GB, although that will be supported with a microSD slot, plus there's an 8MP camera with a 1.3 front facing snapper too.

There's no info on a UK release date or price, of course, but with the Ice Cream Sandwich release date expected in the next month or so we'll be bringing you an update soon.