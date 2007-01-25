'Da last msgs': SMS novel on sale in Finland

A novel made up of SMS text messages has been published in Finland.

'The Last Messages' tells the story of an IT executive travelling in Europe and India. The story is told through text messages that the fictional character sends to his friends and family.

The 1,000 or so text messages sent and received are listed in chronological order and have not been corrected or written into flowing text. The messages are written in standard 'text speech' using abbreviations common to SMS messages.

"I believe that, at the end of the day, a text message may reveal much more about a person than you would initially think," Finnish author Hannu Luntiala said of his 332-page novel. The Tammi publishing house said it is considering translating the book into other languages.