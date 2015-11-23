China's Pepsi Phone has been unveiled

It was confirmed last month that an official Pepsi Phone would be coming in the near future and after much speculation, it has finally been unveiled.

Though it has Pepsi branding, the Pepsi Phone is part of a crowdfunding campaign by Koobee (which closes on December 3) and is aimed exclusively at the Chinese market.

Essentially a rebranded Koobee H7, the Pepsi Phone sports a 5.5-inch 1080p display on 2.5D curved glass, a MediaTek MT6592 1.7GHz octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and dual SIM support (you can use the second slot for microSD expansion up to 64GB).

It's also got a 5-megapixel front-facing camera (presumably to take crisp shots of yourself enjoying a refreshing Pepsi), while on the rear you'll find a 13-megapixel camera with a fingerprint sensor right below it.

The Pepsi Phone comes in Silver, Gold and Blue, and is being released in two different versions: the P1 (AU$108/US$78/£51), which is limited to (an already sold out) 1000 units and is bound to carrier China Mobile, and the P1s (AU$153/US$110/£72), which is still available and open to the rest of the world's radios.