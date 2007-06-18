Trending
Brands

Online lost and found for misplaced phones

By  

Softbank helps Japan find its missing mobile phones

null
Softbank hopes both people and cartoon cats will easily find their lost mobile phones.

Over in Japan, Softbank Mobile - the brand Vodafone Japan transformed into last year - is about to launch a service that will surely appeal to the nation's legendary drunken Friday-night salarymen who seem to have a habit of leaving their phones anywhere but their pockets.

The company's new ' Ichi Navi ' service uses the GPS chips embedded in many Softbank phones to trace missing handsets online via a PC interface. Phones have to be registered in advance and there's a ¥210 (85p) monthly charge plus ¥5.25 (2p) per search, but this is bound to be a life saver many times over for the typical corporate warrior on a bender.

Phone or no phone?

Search results yield either a Yahoo Map location result so the phone can be retrieved, or a message saying whatever the Japanese is for "We think it's in the toilet , pal."

More prosaically, Softbank is also soft selling Ichi Navi as a way for concerned parents to keep track of their kids at all times.

See more news