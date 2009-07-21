BlackBerry users to get TV AND email on the go

ROK TV has announced it will be bringing its TV streaming service to RIM's BlackBerry fanbase.

The ROK TV offering, which lets users stream TV channels over both 2.5G and 3.5G mobile network connections, has previously landed on the likes of Nokia and Sony Ericsson.

But now users of the latest BlackBerrys, such as the new Storm, will be able to watch TV on the go too.

BlackBerry excitement

"This is great news for ROK and represents huge potential for the continued deployment of ROK TV," said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and CEO of ROK, "as BlackBerry users tend to be tech-savvy and hungry for information and entertainment on their mobiles."

"To add BlackBerry smartphones to our list of compatible handsets for ROK TV is a fantastic development and one which we are very excited to exploit."

ROK TV began in 2004, and has subscription-based 20 channels, including Aardman TV and ITN News.

It also plans to offer a Video on Demand service in the near future, with more handset compatibility to add to the 200+ on offer already.