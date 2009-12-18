BlackBerry range next up for Kindle app

It appears that Amazon's plans to push its eBook Kindle platform to a wider range of devices will see RIM's BlackBerry range the next to benefit.

Sources have apparently told Fudzilla that the Kindle platform, which allows users to read books purchased from its store on other devices, will be landing on BlackBerrys and Apple Macs in the near future.

It would likely use the same format as the iPhone app, which lets you read but not purchase books from it (you'll need to use the internet browser to buy additional content).

Cross paging

This means Whispersync technology, which remembers which page you're reading across a variety of devices, will also be present.

Amazon appears keen to push its Kindle service beyond the standalone eBook reader as it attempts to make more money from virtual tome downloads, and the BlackBerry platform is one that has a huge number or users worldwide.

Via Fudzilla