BBC intros Live TV to mobile phones

The BBC has announced the beta launch of a TV service for mobile phones, which allows you to watch live television shows on a number of handsets.

Called Live TV, shows are broadcast in 176 x 144 pixels, and you need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network to get the service.

Currently, content is available from all the major BBC channels: BBC One to Four, CBBC, CBeebies, BBC News and BBC Parliament.

The broadcaster's radio channels are also available to listen to live.

TV licence needed

On its FAQ, the BBC has admitted that it doesn't have licenses to all programmes, so live sport and imported shows may be unavailable.

For your handset to support the service, it needs to be Wi-Fi enabled, which covers a most mid- to high-end smartphones on the market today.

You will also need a full colour TV licence to view the content – otherwise you may get a knock at your door.

The BBC is planning to expand Live TV to work over 3G in the near future and hopes to add further channels and stations to the service in "due course".

Via PC Pro