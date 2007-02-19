Trending
 

Donya's Bluetooth headphones versatile, cheap

By  

Upscale wireless headphones from downmarket retailer

null

Shanghai Donya has been responsible for more than its fair share of novelty gadgets in Japan, including the notorious ¥999 (£4.30) MP3 player and the Waawoo Pen Mouse but its latest Bluetooth headphones are a little more upmarket.

For ¥6,999 (£30) the DN-BT05AH Bluetooth headphones seem like a bargain, especially considering that they include their own music controls and a boom mic. The microphone can be used when the headphones are paired with a suitable mobile phone (Bluetooth 1.2 with A2DP, HSP or HFP profiles) for taking calls - audio coming from other sources is automatically muted.

Otherwise, we're looking at a standard 10m range, a 47g weight and a 6-hour run from an internal battery that can be charged by USB or through an AC adapter. Can't go wrong at that price.

See more news