ARM helps out Android developers

ARM has announced 'Solution Center' a resource for designers and developers working on Android devices using the company's chips.

ARM is a major force in mobile chips and is keen to support the Open Handset Alliance's Android operating system

To this end, ARM has set up the Solution Center (we know) resource and has been joined by 35 members of its connected community.

Fundamental change

"As we have seen through the recent launches of handsets such as Motorola's Droid and Acer's Liquid, the Android platform represents a fundamental change in the open source ecosystem," said Kevin Smith, VP Segment Marketing, ARM.

"ARM is the leading processor architecture for internet everywhere applications from mobile to the connected home and with that leadership, ARM is in a position to foster an innovative ecosystem to ensure that device manufacturers have the best development solutions at their disposal.

"The Solution Center for Android serves as a one-stop guide to provide developers with the tools and information they need to create innovative devices with applications that satisfy consumers' needs."

The upshot is that it should be easier for devs to design cool tools for Android – and that benefits everyone.