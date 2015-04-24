All 63 major Apple Watch apps to download at launch

Rules

Don't expect Apple Watch sales to be boosted by game apps like the iPad and iPhone before it. Android Wear has a small share of serviceable games, like adorable Flappy Bird spin-off, Floppy Droid. But they're nothing special. Of course, that hasn't stopped app developers from trying to make the first batch of Apple Watch games.

A cutesy brain teaser game, Rules is an Apple Watch app that features speed-intensive puzzles. It's the perfect game when you're waiting in line in real life and have nothing else to do for two minutes - it has just 10 daily stages. At the end of the 10 puzzles in a score and keeps track of your stats, so it's kind of important not to mess up this quiz-on-a-wrist. Expect more, simple games like this on the Apple Watch through its launch window.

BoxPop

Apple Watch games have to stay simple, and that's exactly what BoxPop does. It's inspired by chess, with L-shaped paths that a knight is allowed to take, but there are no chess pieces here. The game is a lot simpler than chess, however. It's all about ridding the grid of one-dimensional boxes throughout 40 increasingly complicated levels. Although the premise is a little odd, having played the iOS and Android version, it's strangely addicting in short bursts.

Amplifi Remote

Apple Watch apps can be narrowly focused, as evidenced by the Amplifi Remote. It lets you connect with the hybrid Amplifi Bluetooth speaker-guitar amp, a guitar gadget that is sold in the Apple Store among other places.

It plays guitar tuning sounds from the watch instead of the iOS app. It's meant for weeding out sharp and flat notes with the right levels.

Pacemaker DJ

Apple Watch may be the world's smallest mixer thanks to this Pacemaker DJ app. The developer's inventive Autopilot DJ feature, also part of the iPad app with the same name, blends tracks together from iTunes. This allows a DJ to beatskip and loop, even when away from his or her two turntables and microphone. It's good for hosting parties and staying in control of the music, or for mixing it up in the shower. Apple Watch is water-resistant after all.

Shazam

What's the name of that song again? It's terrible, but I kind of like it and don't want to ask anyone in person. You could ask the now-music-savvy Siri, or go straight to the Shazam app for Apple Watch and cut out the middle-robot.

It's a touch-based smartwatch app that still uses the iPhone to listen to the song. However, it shows the song's name, artist and, for some reason, lyrics on your watch.