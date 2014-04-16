Apple, Samsung and others will add an anti-theft kill switch to future phones

Leading names in the smartphone business, including arch nemeses Apple and Samsung, have formed a pact to give all future phones with an anti-theft kill switch.

Apple, Samsung and other big smartphone manufactures have all agreed to add the feature, which will essentially turn the stolen device into a brick.

The agreement means that all phones sold in the US from July 2015 will have a kill switch to let theft victims to remotely wipe their device and prevent it from being reactivated without a pin or password, according to the CTIA.

Apple, Samsung, Google, HTC, Nokia, Microsoft, Motorola and Huawei are members of the alliance.

There's a very good chance that this scheme will quickly move beyond the US and we're following up with some manufacturers to see what the plan is.

The new anti-theft mechanism will either come preloaded on phones starting July next year, or will be available to download.