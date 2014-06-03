Apple code pretty much confirms new sizes for iPhone and iPad

Right now the iPhone 6 is still a magical mystery phone

There's been no shortage of rumors about the iPhone 6 and the next iPads (from the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 to the rumored iPad Pro), and by most accounts those devices might come in new sizes and even shapes.

Now a hint has been uncovered in Apple's just-released beta code for Xcode 6 that reveals we're in for some new looks with the forthcoming hardware.

French blog Mac4Ever was first to report that two new hardware configurations have been added to the list of iOS devices that can be simulated in the coding environment: "Resizable iPhone" and "Resizable iPad."

These additions don't point to anything specific, but do suggest Apple will release new smartphones and tablets of previously unseen dimensions, possibly in time for iOS 8's release this fall.

Just how resized will Apple's new devices be?

The latest rumors pertaining to the iPhone 6's size suggest there might actually be two new iPhones in the works: a 4.7-inch iPhone and a 5.5-inch "iPhablet."

The latter is rumored to be so thin that Apple is actually having trouble finding batteries for it.

We're expecting to see these devices, and likely new iPads as well, at Apple's customary September unveilings in the fall.

