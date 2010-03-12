Android 2.1 upgrade coming for HTC Tattoo

HTC has confirmed it is working on an upgrade to Android 2.1 for the HTC Tattoo.

According to an oddly-translated statement from FrAndroid, the company says that coding the new 2.1 upgrade with is Sense UI is taking time.

While the same is already on the HTC Legend and HTC Desire, the HTC Tattoo is a cheaper phone, with a smaller, resistive screen, so work has to be undertaken to bring Android 2.1 to it.

"Kindly note we understand that now that a phone running Android OS 2.1 is available that you are excited to get an update for your Tattoo.

Coming to its Senses

"We are still working hard to building Sense for this new version but we expect to have the upgrade finished and ready to go soon.

"Please understand that it takes time to customize any Android version to ensure you have the intuitive experience Sense provides, and we hope you can be patient for just a little while longer."

So good news for Tattoo users - you could be getting all the spicy Android goodness currently enjoyed by the Legend and Desire in the near future.

Via Unwired View