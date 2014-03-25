An in-depth look at the HTC One (M8)

How to you take something that's already brilliant and make it better still? Slap on a few more bells and whistles? Refine the formula, tweaking a bit of everything? Or do you throw the whole lot out and start again from scratch, in hope of reinventing the wheel?

It's no easy feat, and it's something the folks at HTC will have lost sleep over for the past year whilst cooking up the HTC One (M8), which today joins the top of Android's high-end smartphone roster.

In today's very special launch day Phone Show, Gareth Beavis and John McCann have an actual, working One (M8) in the studio and are taking an in-depth look at the fruit of HTC's labours.

We've also got our hands-on review, so be sure to stick around until the end of the show.