Latest iPhone 6 leak shows room for that 4.7-inch screen

Just as reports of the iPhone 6's production ramp up, we're getting the inevitable leaks of images from inside the factory.

With this latest image of iPhone 6 production molds picked up by Nowhereelse.fr, a larger, 4.7-inch iOS device seems even more certain than ever.

The French tech site also superimposed images of the iPhone 4S alongside the molding plate to highlight the 6's larger size.

Photoshopping an iPhone 5S inside the mold also revealed that while the device would be larger, it should still keep the same elongated proportions as Apple's current smartphone.

If the shoe fits

If this is indeed a mold being used to manufacture the iPhone 6, the new device would measure approximately 138mm x 64mm millimeters. With these observations we can surmise the screen size could be approximately 4.7-inches, just as we've noted previously.

Curiously, though, the bottom portion of the mold measures 123mm x 58mm, the dimensions of the current iPhone 5S.

With this in mind the mold could simply be one being used to produce current versions of the iPhone. Alternatively, since the plate has a sloped edge, it could mean the next iOS device will have an angled edge similar to the iPad 4.

Despite the continuous leaks, it's much too early to circle anything definitively. WWDC is only a little more than a month and a half away, and it's here we're sure to hear more about what we can expect from the next iPhone.